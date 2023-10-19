Barbados to host ‘UN Day In The City’ this weekend Loop Barbados

Government will partner with the United Nations (UN) Multi-Country Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean to host “UN Day In The City”, as part of the week of activities for the 78th anniversary of the international organisation.

The event, being held in Golden Square Freedom Park, The City, from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday, October 21, kicks off the week of activities, which culminates on Saturday, October 28.

During the three-hour affair, a number of key ministries, departments and agencies will showcase the work being done to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Exhibitions will be mounted by the following departments under the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs: One Family Programme, HIV/AIDS Commission, and the National Disabilities Unit, as well as a number of their entrepreneurs.

There will also be displays by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security; the Ministry of Health and Wellness; the Ministry of Tourism; and the Barbados Meteorological Services. The National Peace Program will also participate.

Patrons attending “UN Day In The City” will get the opportunity to test their knowledge about the SDGs to win one of several prizes on offer.

There will also be a scavenger hunt under the theme Do You know your SDGs? The clues, based on the 17 SDGs, will be placed strategically in the Golden Square Freedom Park and surrounding areas.

Apart from the displays and the brain teasers, there will be an entertainment package featuring a spoken word piece, dancers, singers, and other cultural practitioners.