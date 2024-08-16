Barbados to host Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships this weekend

Barbados is set to host the CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships this weekend. The sixth edition of the Championships will take place from August 16-18 on the Mighty Grynner Highway in Bridgetown.

The triathlon will have 37 officials from across the region.

A 35-member team is expected to represent Barbados, while 157 athletes from 11 other countries will be participating in the games.

The countries set to participate include:

Antigua & BarbudaArubaBahamasBarbadosBermudaGrenadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePuerto RicoSt Kitts & NevisTrinidad & Tobago

The Athlete Village will be based at the Accra Beach Hotel, located at Rockley, Christ Church, with additional accommodations at Hilton Barbados and Rockley Golf Club.

(GIS).