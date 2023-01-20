Barbados to host 41st Caribbean Travel Marketplace in May Loop Barbados

Barbados has been selected as the host country for the 41st Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) made the announcement on Friday, January 20 during a virtual press conference.

For the first time in CHTA history, the marketplace will run from May 9 to 11 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Barbados. The event attracts buyers and sellers of tourism products and services from across the region, with more than 1,000 CHTA supplier members from 33 destinations across the region, up to 50 press and almost 200 buyers attending over the two days.

Following the success of 2022 in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean Travel Form will also return for the second year, ahead of the official opening ceremony of the Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

Last year, over 150 delegates including Ministers of Tourism and key private sector leaders engaged in the Caribbean Travel Forum, to focus on the business of tourism. The forum returns as a stand-alone event preceding the Caribbean Travel Marketplace.

Nicola Madden-Greig, chief executive officer of CHTA, during her remarks, indicated that Caribbean Travel Marketplace will “drive innovation” among regional tourism stakeholders.

“For Caribbean Marketplace 2023, we will continue to expand the category of buyers with a focus on new markets and important niches to the industry, including the MICE [Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions tourism] and destination wedding specialists.”

“Travel Marketplace 2023 will take a fresh, new look and feel and will deliver the same robust engagement of buyers and sellers, while also providing a window into the Eastern Caribbean,” Madden-Greig said.

Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, added that the selection was good foresight by the CHTA, as the island’s tourism product has exhibited strong signs of recovery.

“It is anticipated that the hosting Marketplace will provide a platform to showcase Barbados to key stakeholders worldwide, which is often accompanied by an organic increase in sales, as well as, an unmatched opportunity for the industry to reunite this highly awaited event.

“Undoubtedly, hosting the 41st Caribbean Travel Marketplace will provide the opportunity for the world to see Barbados, what it has to offer, its uniqueness and how the island is diversifying its tourism product for the post pandemic area,” he stated.

In her brief address, chief executive officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), Renee Coppin, expressed that the organisation was delighted by the election.

She noted that previous CHTA Marketplace events have generated approximately BBD $1.6 million in revenue, therefore, this May 2023 event will generate business during the “traditionally slower” summer season.

“This event promises to bring significant, immediate benefits to Barbados. The most obvious is that it will be taking place at the start of our traditionally slower summer season bringing thousands of room nights and the associated taxes that we would not have otherwise realised.

It will generate business for our direct tourism service providers including our restaurants and activities. This also means more business for our wholesale and retail suppliers. Our transportation segment will see a boost – everyone from the taxis to larger coaches. We expect that our venue providers, planners and even entertainers will also reap the sweets,” Coppin noted.