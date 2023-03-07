Barbados to establish embassy in Ireland Loop Barbados

Barbados is expanding its diplomatic footprint to Ireland.

Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kerrie Symmonds announced on Monday, in the House of Assembly that during the new financial year, the Government will be opening an embassy in Ireland. This will be a welcomed addition to the 14 embassies and three consulate generals Barbados has worldwide.

Symmonds asserted that Barbados needed to forge new relationships beyond North America and Europe, and create new missions to foster trade partnerships and investment opportunities.

“There is a need to forge new and non traditional relationships. And it is for that reason, that we have created new missions, and non resident accreditations and have non-resident accreditation across the world now,” he remarked.

Barbados’ heritage relationship with Ireland has transformed into an investment partnership, said the Senior Minister, who maintained that there were plenty of opportunities for growth, even on the tourism front, with direct flights to Ireland via Aer Lingus.

Symmonds insisted that Barbados needed to “build alliances with like-minded states”, which would thereby increase the trade and investment of the country.

Government has established diplomatic relationships with Ghana, Kenya and the United Arab Emirates, paving the way for “economic diversification and economic transformation”.

“The relationship which we now have with the United Arab Emirates has extended our reach for the first time in history into the Gulf States at a time when we ourselves are trying to to build out a platform economically for gas exploration or natural gas exploration, offshore Barbados. . . . And the reality is that, that is a strategic alliance with a set of countries whose bread and butter is in fact that type of endeavour,” he maintained.

The Senior Minister continued that Barbados has extended into Central Africa as well, through its ties with Kenya and Rwanda.

“We have built out relationships through Kenya to Rwanda. I should say that last month our High Commissioner to Kenya was accredited to Rwanda, so that Barbados has diplomatic footprint now extends into Central Africa as well. And, this has allowed us to do some work with respect to the preparation of the diversification of our economy into the development of pharmaceuticals manufacturing in this country,” Symmonds explained.

He also disclosed plans to appoint a diaspora relations officer to Toronto, Canada.

“We also are utilising the diasporic relations officers in those capitals where there are a significant amount of the diaspora so that for example, we already have one in London and it is our intention very shortly to have another in Toronto,” the Minister revealed.