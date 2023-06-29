Barbados to celebrate 50 years of CARICOM with July bank holiday Loop Barbados

July 31, 2023, will be a one-off bank holiday in Barbados.

The heads of CARICOM are meeting in Trinidad next week, different countries will honour CARICOM celebrating 50 years in different ways.

“The actual agreement for the Community was signed on August 1, 1973, and we have today as a Cabinet chosen and we have consulted with the Social Partnership and indicated our preference to them as a one-off, that Barbados will celebrate 50 years of the Caribbean Community on July 31, 2023, as a national public holiday, on the eve of August 1, which remains still sacrosanct for us as a former slave society as Emancipation Day.”

With some other Caribbean members of CARICOM choosing to celebrate with a holiday on July 4, 2023, the prime minister explained, “We felt that to do it on July 4th would have been a little too early.”

She said that this date would best fit Barbados at this Crop Over time. “In every which way that we looked at it as a government that the best time to allow our appreciation for the visionary leadership of those who went before to make a difference, to establish the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to do it then.”