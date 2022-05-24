Barbados to benefit from major FIFA investments | Loop Barbados

Barbados football is on course for major developments soon.

This is the word from FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Kenny Jean-Marie and the Barbados Football Association (BFA) President Randy Harris.

Both sports administrators recently sat with the media to provide updates of recent and future projects and programmes which will transform the game and the lives of those involved.

“FIFA has selected Barbados for a number of programs that are critical to the development of the game here”

One such programme is the FIFA Forward programme which provides support to all member associations to develop the game in various areas such as infrastructure, technical development, and administrative education.

Jean-Marie encouraged the public to view the FIFA Forward Impact Map online to educate themselves about the way FIFA distributes and manages their finances, for the respective member associations across the world.

The FIFA representative announced that the FIFA forward programme invested $1.7b in football over the past four years and when the new cycle begins in January 2023 this figure would increase to $2.2b to be spent on the global development of football.

Jean-Marie said many member associations across the region have benefited from the FIFA Forward programme, Barbados included, who have enhanced their headquarters with a building extension which includes a conference room, referee quarters and other administrative rooms.

The FIFA Forward funds have led to the erection of the spectator seating, a grass pitch to the east of the main building, a security wall, and an improved electrical system, just to mention a few of the projects.

An artist’s depiction of the completed BFA stadium and headquarters

Jean-Marie informed the media that the next project for FIFA and the BFA is the construction of an accommodation facility for our national teams, as well as visiting international teams.

“There is the dormitories project which I believe will be a game changer for you. Not only for the fact that you will be able to host your own team home, basically, but also because you will become a type of hub for some other member associations in the Caribbean.

Also, with the president we discussed a little bit this afternoon about how to raise a new generation of leaders, because it’s not only about developing technical football, it’s also about developing a football administrator in order for us to be able to be the top-class member associations in this part of the world.

So, we are more than happy to fund these kinds of projects because tomorrow this will be a place to be.

In the future we need to be able to come back here to see and measure the results”, said Jean-Marie.

Along with the FIFA Forward programme, Barbados will participate in another innovative program, which is expected to have a more direct impact on the quality of football on the pitch, with potentially positive, long-term results.

Barbados will be a part of the inaugural FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), an initiative by the FIFA technical experts, led by former Arsenal Manager and current FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger.

The TDS supports and strengthens the player pathway that takes players from the point of when they enter the game all the way through to transition opportunities into senior football.

President Harris said that he is extremely pleased that Barbados has been selected as one of the pilot nations for the TDS and only positive things can come from this experience.

One is the Talent Development Scheme that was introduced by Arsene Wenger, and Barbados is fortunate to be a pilot project in this area, and it is a five-year development project funded by FIFA Forward and we are really happy to be a part of it, and we think it will make a big difference to our vision for on the field of play”.

Jean-Marie stated that the TDS will allow Barbados to have the best technical specialists in the world, who will help the BFA Technical Department to detect and maintain talent on island.

The Guadeloupe-born Jean-Marie said the first step to ensuring that these investments are efficient and impactful is, capacity building.

Jean-Marie defined this term as, equipping the president with the necessary people with the relevant skills and knowledge to maintain and improve the policies implemented by FIFA and the member association.

President of the Barbados Football Association, Randy Harris

He acknowledged the importance of the infrastructure but emphatically stated that people are needed to develop football.

“When you have such a facility, you need professionals to manage it, so those capacity building initiatives that we discussed this afternoon, we need to implement, more and more are key”, said Jean-Marie.

Along with capacity building, Harris said that FIFA will be assisting the BFA with the commercialization of football and other administrative tasks which will allow the BFA Executive to carry out the BFA strategic plan and achieve all of their identified objectives.