Barbados team achieves excellence in China

Two members of the WorldSkills Barbados training squad have made their country proud by earning Medallions for Excellence at the second Belt and Road International Skills Competition.

The competition was hosted by WorldSkills China in the Chongqing municipality, and took place from Monday, June 24 to Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Competitors Nathan Daniel and Saida Shepherd-Jones were awarded Medallions for Excellence in Automobile Technology and Coffee-Making, respectively.

Daniel and Shepherd earned the opportunity to represent Barbados at the upcoming WorldSkills Lyon 2024 competition by meeting the score criteria on their way to gaining silver and gold medals, respectively, at the WorldSkills Barbados 2023 Competition where they represented their respective training institutions the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) and the Barbados Community College (BCC). The WorldSkills Barbados training squad also comprises Hollyann Bailey, SJPI (Car Painting) and Moriah Hill, BCC (Cooking).

The students are part of the Barbados team invited by WorldSkills China to take part in the Belt and Road International Skills Competition, which was first held in 2019, and attracted teams from 44 countries and regions. This year’s competition hosted eighteen skills including Automobile Technology and Coffee-Making, which falls under Restaurant Service.

Barbados is also preparing to send a team to the 47th WorldSkills Competition which takes place in Lyon, France from Tuesday, September 10 to Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The Barbados team includes experts Wayne Wall (Automobile Technology), Roderick Prescod (Restaurant Service), and Team Leader Coral Ann Callender.

