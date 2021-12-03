Barbados tapping into heritage economy: 1 of 4 projects ready | Loop Barbados

There will soon be a memorial at the Enslaved Burial Ground in Newton Barbados where the remains of 570 slaves lay.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley spoke of the project which, is the only one of the four projects under the R.O.A.D Project – Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny, that is “ready to go”.

Recognising that some individuals will challenge the timing of investing in a project such as this one, she said that having moved away from the Monarchy and transitioned to the parliamentary republic four days ago, plus opening Golden Square Freedom Park with the wall of surnames, “this is both the moral imperative and an economic necessity” at this time.

In the past year, credible projects have been pursued across a range of social, economic endeavors and she assured that this is “one of the first projects that this government has chosen to support… which allows us to be able to bring to fruition work that has been undertaken over the last 40 or so years in this nation.”

The Newton Burial Ground according to the leader “has been the repository, the home, the pace, the cradle, the burial site or 570 slaves who just represent an umph of what happened in this nation.”

With a design already determined, PM Mottley said:

“…this project has allowed us to develop international relationships that will position Barbados rightfully as that place from which the world can appreciate and understand what transpired for centuries in what is still in my view, the worse crime against humanity, by far, because of the length of time it endured and the extent to which we are still fighting the intangible consequences of it.”

But that is not the only project being worked on.

His Royal Highness Prince of Wales on his brief trip to Barbados on the first day as a Republic and Independence Day toured Barbados’ Archives.

Explaining that “outside of the United Kingdom, Barbados has the largest transatlantic slave record,” she said that this resource needs to be explored, the information disseminated, and then it can be packaged because it has economic value.

“We are conscious that separate from the work at the site, we are also the owner of the second-largest volume of transatlantic slave records in the world… and to that extent we believe that we have first a moral duty to protect them, secondly, a duty to share… with our people those records and to ensure that our people – Barbadians understand all aspects of what happened to us when we came to this land, where we went, how we did it, every aspect of our life that can be gleaned from those records, and the of course thirdly, that we having been the victims in many instances of what transpired in those records, that we must now be able to reap a bounty from those records, like creating a heritage economy and a heritage district.”

Also in attendance at today’s press conference (December 3), were Deputy Director of the Barbados Museum and Historical Society Dr Kevin Farmer, world-renowned British-Ghanaian architect of Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture fame Designer of the Newton Memorial Sir David Adjaye, American art historian, author and President of the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, representing the ESAIYO/LMI Consortium Consultant Maxwell Anderson and Chief Archivist at the Barbados Archives Department Ingrid Thompson.