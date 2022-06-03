Barbados takes on Antigua & Barbuda tonight in CNL opener | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team will kickstart their tenure in League B of the Concacaf Nations League tonight at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The Tridents will play host to Caribbean counterparts Antigua & Barbuda, who they have not played against since 2008 in an international friendly match which Barbados won 3-2 at home.

Many things have changed for both countries since then and that sets up an intriguing duel between these regional neighbours.

Unlike Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda has experience in this division, as they competed in this category in the last tournament three years ago.

The “Benna Boys” finished third in Group C of League B, seven points behind group winners Jamaica and Guyana by a solitary point, which cost them a place in the Concacaf Gold Cup playoffs.

Barbados featured in the playoffs but unfortunately, was eliminated by Bermuda in the first round after suffering an 8-1 defeat.

It has been an upward battle for the Tridents since then, as their winless streak has continued post-summer.

In January, Barbados faced Suriname and were edged 1-0. Shortly afterwards, in March, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana proved too much for the Tridents as they racked up 9-0 and 5-0 results respectively.

Preventing goals has obviously been a challenge, but also converting them. There will be a lot expected of the offensive players to end this national goal drought.

United States-based attackers Omani Leacock, Tajo James, Niall Reid-Stephens, Jamol Williams, and Devonte Richards, will be expected to contribute meaningfully, after completing a successful season on the collegiate circuit.

Despite a tough season for National League North club Hereford FC, Krystian returns to marshal the Barbadian defense, alongside Mario Williams and Akeem Hill.

Talismanic playmaker Omani Leacock will be a key player for Barbados tonight

Following Carl Hinkson’s resignation from the national programme, talented utility player Sheran Hoyte is likely to fill that void. Hoyte, who is conventionally a midfielder, is a quality addition to Russell Latapy’s roster and should fit in quite comfortably.

Three goalkeepers have made the journey for this assignment and Essex County College custodian Nashton Browne is a likely candidate to start in the goal.

Regular number one Kishmar Primus did not feature in March encounters in Trinidad, and it is suspected that he is not back to full fitness.

Tridents captain Hadan “Fatty” Holligan having a discussion with physical trainer Denis Callender during one of the team’s training sessions in St Lucia

Liam Brathwaite has been a loyal deputy to Primus, however with the absence of domestic football and limited international friendly matches, it will be interesting to see how match-prepared and ready he will be.

A positive result is essential for the Tridents as they have a hectic and very demanding schedule ahead of them.

On June 5, Barbados will travel to Cuba for the first time since 2008, then return to St Lucia to take on group favourites Guadeloupe on June 9 and will complete their international assignments for this window three days later with a rematch in Basse-Terre.

Tonight’s match begins at 7:30 pm and can be viewed on Concacaf’s YouTube channel and FLOW Sports channel.

Barbados squad:

Kishmar Primus

Liam Brathwaite

Nashton Browne

Roshon Gittens

Akeem Hill

Nicoli Brathwaite

Mario Williams

Hadan Holligan

Ackeel Applewaite

Niall Reid Stephens

Andre Applewaite

Ricardio Morris

Keon Atkins

Jomo Harris

Nadre Butcher

Sharan Hoyte

Azarel Croney

Jamol Williams

Omani Leacock

Darico King

Armando Lashley

Devonte Richards

Tajio James

Krystian Pearce

Ramon Manning