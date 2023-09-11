Barbados take on Nicaragua tonight in CNL Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior men’s football team will take on Nicaragua tonight in their second fixture of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League at the Nicaragua National Stadium at 10 pm eastern time.

Last Friday night the Tridents went down 2-3 versus Montserrat in front of a very disappointed home crowd at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf.

Meanwhile, tonight’s opponents produced a confident performance which led to a 2-0 win against Dominican Republic at the Olimpico Felix Sanchez Stadium in Santo Domingo.

Related Article

Two goals in three minutes by Oscar Acevedo and Norwegian-based midfielder Mattias Moldskred gave “La Azul y Blanco” the ideal start to the campaign, as they not only claimed victory, but top spot in Group B of League B.

Tridents talisman Thierry Gale is active during the team’s last training session ahead of tonight’s encounter.

Barbados and Nicaragua last faced each other on March 24, 2019, at the BFA Wildey Turf in confederation competition, with the host losing 0-1, courtesy of a strike from Nicaraguan captain Juan Barrera in the 65th minute.

Barrera, a 34-year-old forward from Real Estel?, remains leader of the Nicaraguan team which features seasoned forward Jaime Moreno who plies his trade with Finnish Premiership club Seinajoen Jalkapallokerho, highly rated Botafogo midfielder Jacob Montes, and sharpshooter Ariagner Smith, who represents FK Panevezys in Lithuania.

Barbados, with their fair share of overseas-based players(nine), will need to utilize all of their experience, expertise and most importantly, their cohesion to earn a positive result in Managua.

Last Friday, Barbados missed a golden opportunity to take maximum points from Montserrat, the only team ranked lower than them in Group B.

English based professionals Krystian “Chief” Pearce (left) and Abdullah Javaid battle during a training session.

The Tridents came from an early goal down, to go ahead 2-1 just before the half time, thanks to goals from Elijah Downey and Thierry Gale, however the momentum went in Montserrat’s favour after several personnel changes, which affected the Trident’s tactically.

Coach Orlando Da Costa questioned the quality and equity of the referee team, labeling their decisions disrespectful to the team and the country, subsequently costing Barbados three points.

Germany-based defender Terrence Smith will be hoping to make his international debut tonight versus Nicaragua.

With all to play for tonight, the Tridents will need to quickly put last Friday’s result behind them as they go into Nicaragua’s backyard and face a team who has lost just once versus Concacaf opponents in the last 10 encounters: 2-3 to Panama.