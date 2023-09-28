Barbados supports UN security mission in Haiti Loop Barbados

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Senior Minister responsible for the Productive Sector, Kerrie Symmonds, has announced that Barbados will provide support to the proposed United Nations Security Council-authorised multinational security force for Haiti.

The support will come in the form of security personnel despatched in coordination with the Regional Security System (RSS).

Barbados will also provide additional in-kind support in the form of training and capacity-building to the Haitian Government on the basis of jointly-identified objectives.

During her recent statement to the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley also called for the UN Security Council to issue a robust mandate for the multinational force and for the international community to mound a comprehensive, long-term development plan for Haiti.

