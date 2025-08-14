Barbados squash teams bow out in quarter-finals at Junior Pan Am Games

Barbados’ squash double teams had their championship hopes ended at the quarter-final stages on day four of the Junior Pan American Games held in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Eboni Atherley and Sumairaa Suleman flew the flag well in the women’s doubles despite losing their quarter-final game against the Guatemalan duo of Tabita Gaitan and Darlyn Sandoval 2-0. Atherley and Suleman lost the first game 11-4 and then the second 11-1 to miss out on a semi-final berth. In the lead-up to this, the two powered past Chile 2-1 (7-11, 11-10 and 11-6).

Unfortunately, Barbadian boys Alex Stewart and Darien Benn lost their quarterfinal match against Brazilians Murilo Penteado and Joao Santos 2-1 (11-7, 7-11 and 11-9).

The days prior, Atherley lost her round of 32 women’s singles match to Paraguay’s Nicole Krauch 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, and 11-5), Suleman to was unsuccessful in her attempts to make it past the round 0f 16 after she lost Argentina’s Paula Rivero 3-0 (11-5, 11-5 and 11-2).

On the men’s side, Benn defeated El Salvador’s Miguel Orellana 3-0 (11, 4, 11-4and 11 6) in the men’s singles round of 32 before losing to Ecuador’s Javier Romo 3-0 (11-5, 13-11 and 11-9) in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Stewart lost his round of 16 men’s singles match 3-0 (11-3, 11-2 and 11-5) to Brazil’s Penteado.

Away from the squash courts and to the swimming pool, Victor Ashby finished third in heat one of the men’s 50 metre freestyle after he clocked 25.18 seconds behind second-place Matthew Ballah of St. Vincent (24.67 seconds) and first-place Yadiel Estrada of Cuba(24.9 seconds). (SW)