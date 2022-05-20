Barbados – Silicon Valley of the Caribbean | Loop Barbados

Barbados is poised to be the ‘Silicon Valley’ of the Caribbean.

Gabriel Abed, co-founder of Bitt Inc, was speaking on INO Podcast, when he shared that Barbados has the ability to lead technological advancement in the region.

“Silicon Valley had a model for how to create technology start-ups. There is a model here in the Caribbean and unless you have built a successful tech company and then taken the measures for what you seen, what works and what doesn’t work…you start to realise there is a formula here in this market.

“We have a silicon island here on our hands in the Caribbean. We Barbadians, we are on the verge of some interesting things as a nation,” Abed remarked.

The Barbadian Ambassador to the United Arabs Emirates, is leading the Government’s efforts to join the Metaverse. He maintained that Barbados is on the crux of being a regional tech leader. He explained that the island’s small size facilitated the premise to “start fast, fail quickly”.

“Small ships turn fast …that is the case for Barbados and it is the reason why Barbados in the technology arena is to become number one because we can adopt it quickly, test it on our society quickly and we can export it and build upon it.”

Abed touched on the barriers digital currency faced in a traditional banking system. While stressing that he was not opposed to banks, Abed underscored that his issue lies with the regulatory framework of the banking system.

“Banks aren’t the issue. It is banks in Barbados that are the issue. It is banks that are standing behind the veil of the derisking fiasco, of losing their correspondent banking relationship.

That was initially understandable in 2013, 2014 and 2015. It stopped becoming understandable in 2016 and 2017 when you had all these major banks around the world offering banking services but yet Bajans weren’t allowed to transact in bitcoin, blockchain,” said the Ambassador.

“We have a banking system which is going to absolutely toe the line. Meaning, they are going to the toe the line closest possible line to the regulations and the mandate – very conservative and very no risk if possible – and do what is needed to continue the operation successfully without any hiccups and that means offering a set product at the cost of the efficiency, the freedom, the sovereignty of another nation and its people.

“I am not a fan of what we are subject to as players in the global financial space where we are dependent on a foreign nations banking service to dictate what our future looks like in how we do business,” he continued.

Abed also charged that the sale of the Barbados National Bank (BNB) was to the detriment of the island’s financial sector and future commerce.

“We don’t have a nationally owned bank. I think it was one of our greatest mistakes with selling our interests because our way of life has to be in line with banking services that understands that this is Barbados and therefore this is how we have to provide financial activity and services,” Abed commented, adding that this would facilitate a business-enabling environment.

Welcoming the local response to digital currency, and online banking, Abed contended that cash-driven society was actually bad for the economy and wider society.

“We are still very much a cash drive society and it has actually gotten us a pretty bad rep.

“Generally speaking, because we are cash-driven, we have a lot less accountability. It is a lot easier for certain types of activities to occur. It means that your dollar is not moving, the velocity of your dollar and how it moves …. It affects your economic performance…cash is actually bad for society. It is really bad for us. The cost to store money, the cost to secure money, the cost to count money, it really does an economy. It hurts the underlying GDP and productivity of a country,” he noted.

During the nearly two hour interview, Abed spoke on a range of topics including extravagant purchases – he bought a metal detector which he still has not used – and how he lost $25 million of bitcoin by forgetting a password.

If you are interested in watching the full episode, check out INO Podcast’s Youtube Page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McOFerMbPXI&t=1647s