Barbados shooting for first victory tonight in Concacaf tournament Loop Barbados

The Barbados Under 20 men’s football team will continue to pursue their first victory of the 2024 Concacaf Under 20 Men’s Qualifiers when they take on St Martin tonight at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City.

It is a “duel of the doomed”, as neither team have won a game thus far and are rooted at the bottom of the Group C table.

St Martin has endured a tough tenure in Guatemala, losing their opening encounter 1-0 to Curacao, they were blanked 6-0 by the host in the second match and last Tuesday, Aruba brushed them aside 4-0.

After their opening day defeat versus Guatemala (3-1), the Tridents needed to quickly adjust to the significantly different weather conditions and playing surface.

Two days of rest and acclimatizing allowed Barbados to produce a credible performance versus Curacao, where they could have taken the lead, for it not for the heroics of Curacao goalkeeper Leandro Merencia who denied Khalil Vanderpool-Nurse from the penalty spot.

Barbados outshot and in periods of the game outplayed their opponents but were not clinical enough in front of the goal, which eventually led to Curacao emerging 1-0 victors.

Coach Kent Hall has tinkered with his roster as he continues to identify his best partnerships, which will lead to greater efficiency and likely victories.

Last game, senior national player Raheem Agard got the nod to start in goal ahead of K’Den Hee Chung who started versus Guatemala and while both have done an excellent job in goal, coach Hall may continue the pattern of rotation and offer Paradise FC goalkeeper Jireh Malcolm his first taste of action in the competition tonight.

Coach of the Under 20 men’s team Kent Hall

The Barbados Football Association Head of Coaching Education has favoured a formation which includes three central defenders, and he has the players to execute the requirements adequately.

The likes of Warren Trotman, Ajani Banton, Raquan Clarke, and Ethan Goodridge are athletic and technically proficient to perform the roles of central defenders.

Kamari Johnson has been one of the bright sparks of the tour thus far, but the technical team will be cognizant of the climate conditions and the workload of the roving wingback, especially going into a game where we should be favourites.

Raheem Agard goes through his paces, while goalkeeping colleagues Jireh Malcolm (ledt) and K’Den Hee Chung look on.

With goals being the order of the day, Rovaldo Massiah will be aiming to increase his goal tally, after his goal versus Guatemala, however he will need to work his way into more threatening positions so that he can find the room to unleash his ferocious and precise shot.

The University of the West Indies (UWI) duo of Christian Gill and Shamari Harewood can be a huge problem for any defender, especially in wide areas while the clinical nature of Vanderpool-Nurse and Khimani Cox means either player can earn a starting position tonight.

Captain Ethan Taylor has worked tirelessly in the middle with Ethan Squires and having a rest will not necessarily hurt the team especially based on what has been shown by IMG Academy student Aiden Tempro, who has made appearances off the bench in each of the two matches.

Barbados defender Ethan Goodridge

Another possible replacement in midfield is technician Ronan Lee who has yet to feature for the tournament. His composure and game intelligence are key features of his game and can definitely be valuable in a game such as tonight’s.

A positive result tonight and another on Saturday evening versus Aruba, will be a positive way to end a challenging campaign.

Tonight’s match kicks off at 6 pm.