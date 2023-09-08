Barbados scholarship winners can follow paths outside of Barbados Loop Barbados

The five recipients of the Barbados Scholarship and 25 exhibition awardees were implored to give back to their home country after completing their studies, by Education Minister Kay McConney this morning.

As she congratulated the 30 awardees during a ceremony at the Erdiston Teachers Training College, the Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training reminded them that “to who much is given, much is expected”, as they have been privy to free education from primary school.

“The taxpayers of this country are paying for your education wherever you go. All this country asks is that you care enough, that you choose to come back and give back to the country that has done so much for you. giving you free education from primary all the way up now to your tertiary level,” McConney said.

However, she acknowledged that some career paths are difficult to pursue in Barbados, and advised students to consult with the Ministry of Education.

“We recognise that from time to time there are areas of study where the opportunity for work in Barbados is not readily available, and at that point in time we expect that you will have that conversation with the Ministry of Education who then on a case by case basis will determine howe will will process the rest of your obligation,” the Education Minister explained.

McConney stressed that it was the goal of the Ministry to develop global citizens “grounded in Barbadian values, who are using our skills and capacities around the globe to finance our lives and bring value to others and to benefit our country.”

“You awardees are the authors of the future chapters in the life of this country. Take your job seriously and write well,” she continued.

Of the five national scholarships, one was from the Barbados Community College, two from Harrison College and two from Queen’s College.

Harrison College took the lion’s share of exhibition winners with 13; Queen’s College received six; The St Michael School, two; Christ Church Foundation, two; and two students from the Barbados Community College were awarded exhibitions as well.

2023 Barbados Scholarship recipients

Jasmine Humphrey (Harrison College)

Riya Yeddula (Harrison College)

Terricka Bradshaw (Queen’s College)

Cherisse Codrington (Queen’s College)

Adam Leon (Barbados Community College)