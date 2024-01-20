Barbados Sailing Week highlights beauty of Barbados Loop Barbados

Barbados Sailing Week officially got underway last Sunday, January 14, with an opening ceremony Barbados Cruising Club.

During the evening’s proceedings junior competitors were acknowledged with the top three across the categories being rewarded for their efforts in participating in the Junior Dinghy Regatta segment last weekend.

The winners across the four categories included Joseph Wheelan, Alexander McGaw, Asher MacKenzie and Josef Dass.

Head of the organisational committee Marianna Polacka told the media at the time that registration for the event would have continued this week.

“We currently have 14 boats registered for the coastal racing and 13 boast registered for Round Barbados,” she stated on Sunday.

This week a number of activities rolled out which included remote control boat racing at Golden Pond in St Philip, coastal races and a spat of social events as well.

The Sailing Week events have attracted both locals and visitors and Polacka revealed that there would be direct streaming coverage on SportsMax.

Kamal Springer, Manager of Sports at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, (BTMI) commended the entire sailing initiative.

“The Sailing Week Team has done a really good job in putting this all together. We get to show off our coastal assets for sure, let people see our beautiful ocean and let people see our beautiful coastline. That is very important for us and to make sure we have a diverse set of tourism coming in, people from all over the world, people from all different backgrounds it is really important.”

“Sailing happens all throughout the year in Barbados, so this is just a touch point for the rest of the year. We want to keep it going, so it’s a really important activity for us, and we are really happy that we are continuing to do well and put it on every year,” he remarked.

The activities continue this weekend with the highly anticipated Mount Gay Round Barbados scheduled for Sunday, January 21. Kite Surfing and the Mount Gay Red Cap Party are also scheduled on that day with the concluding award ceremony and after party scheduled for Monday January 22.