Barbados Sailing Week 2024 accelerates sports tourism push by knots Loop Barbados

The Barbados Sailing Week 2024 is not just an event; it’s a fusion of sporting prowess and the laid-back allure of the Caribbean.

Sailing aficionados and those seeking an unforgettable island escapade are set to descend up the island for the 11 days of sporting fun.

The Sailing Week event is orchestrated by the Barbados Cruising Club in partnership with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI).

Speaking at the launch, BTMI Manager Sports, Kamal Springer said: “This year we have participants from the UK, Europe, North America and the Caribbean, as well as local participation. We aim to further develop these markets and expand our reach in the Central and South America.”

The Mount Gay Round Barbados race has a fleet of 11 entrants, including foreign boats. There are over 60 sailors joining the fray. The Coastal Racing boasts 16 entries, featuring six international vessels adding an extra layer of excitement to this oceanic showdown!

SCHEDULE

Youth Take the Helm:

The first weekend (13th & 14th) dedicates itself to the future of sailing as our junior sailors compete fiercely in four classes, battling for the top spot.

High-Octane RC Races:

Experience the excitement on the 16th and 17th as remote-controlled Dragonflite boats zip across Golden Pond in St. Philip.

The J24 Return!:

The legendary J24s return! 5 local J24s are gearing up for an epic showdown on Saturday 20th Jan.

Beyond Yachts:

Brace yourself for jaw-dropping displays! Wing foilers and freestyle kitesurfers steal the spotlight on the 20th and 21st with their aerial acrobatics.

Mount Gay Magic:

On the 21st, the legendary Mount Gay Round Barbados Race kicks off, followed by the unmissable Mount Gay Red Cap party at the Cruising Club. Imagine, legendary moments magnified with the equally legendary Mount Gay rum!

Charting New Waters:

In an exciting addition, the Rum to Spice race on the 24th links Barbados Sailing Week to Carriacou, seamlessly connecting the sailing fervor with Grenada Sailing Week the following weekend.

Multihull class for Round Barbados:

Embark on an exhilarating voyage with our latest addition — introducing the thrill-packed Multihull Class in the upcoming Round Barbados Race! Brace yourself for high-speed spectacles and cutting-edge competition as we redefine the essence of sailing adventure.

Entries: