Barbados Sailing Week 2023 sets off this weekend Loop Barbados

The Barbados Cruising Club (BCC) promises an exciting and fun-filled week of activities for Barbados Sailing Week 2023 which sets off this weekend.

Speaking at the launch, Commodore Peter Griffith of BCC expressed that it will be “quite a packed week”. He revealed that the week which has now been extended from five days to seven, will see over 200 sailors from across the globe.

Sailing Week 2023 kicks off on Saturday, January 14 and concludes on Sunday, January 22. The highlight will be the round island race on Errol Barrow Day, Saturday, January 21.

Griffith shared high hopes for sailing in Barbados, especially with the continued support of title sponsors Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) and Mount Gay.

“The participation of our sponsors BTMI and Mount Gay is much stronger this year. And it is our hope that we can forge a stronger partnership with these sponsors going forward over the next five years.

“We are fully aware of the benefits such a partnership can bring to the sport and to the island. Properly marketed, the island can develop another area of tourism that can increase the numbers coming to our shores,” Griffith remarked.

He added: “Our plan is now a five year plan and we will work to promote Sailing Week across the world. We have plans of elevating this event and of all the water activities that we are now into and with the help of the various associations,…we can put quite a bit together to promote this in Barbados.”

Commodore Griffith added this year marked a glorious return for sailing week, with the “return of some normalcy” following a lengthy period of isolation and disruption to trade, private life and sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He shared in 2021, several additions were made to the format.

“We incorporated at the time [of COVID-19], remote control boat racing, wind boarding and kite surfing along with the usual class of sailing. This will prove to be a success in 2022 and 2023 is seeing a stronger effort to promote this event beyond the standards that we have been used to.”

Speaking on behalf of title sponsor BTMI, Corey Garrett, director of Caribbean and Latin American said he looks forward to the strengthening relations with the Barbados Cruising Club and Barbados Sailing Week. He indicated that BTMI was elated by the global response to Barbados Sailing Week 2023.

“The week will bring together over 200 sailors from across the globe. From a tourism standpoint, of course, we are very ecstatic about that.”

“Sailing enthusiasts of course, we know they come here for the sailing, but there’s so much more to offer when it comes to destination Barbados and you would hear us that the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc always say there’s much more beyond the sun, the sand, and the shores. There is the culture, there is the heritage, there is the food, there is of course the rum…and everything that destination Barbados has to offer as a people.

Barbados is a sustainable destination…and sailing in its purest form, is also a sustainable sport, so it definitely is one of those sports that we have attached at the hip, to I should say, to take forward into the future as we promote a sustainable destination,” said the BTMI director.

Schedule for Barbados Sailing Week 2023:

Saturday, January 14

10 am: Junior Dinghy Races at Carlisle Bay

Sunday, January 15

10 am: Junior Dinghy Races at Carlisle Bay

10 am to 3 pm: Remote Controlled Dragon Flite 95 Class at Golden Pond

Monday, January 16

10 am to 7 pm: Registration at the Barbados Cruising Club

5 pm to 6 pm: Mount Gay Happy Hour at the Skipper’s Bar and Restaurant

6 pm: Skipper Meet and Greet at the Skipper’s Bar and Restaurant

Tuesday, January 17

10 am to 3 pm: Registration Barbados Cruising Club

5 pm to 6 pm: Mount Gay Happy Hour at the Skipper’s Bar and Restaurant

7 pm: Skipper briefing at the Barbados Yacht Club

8 pm: Skipper Meet and Greet at the Barbados Yacht Club

Wednesday, January 18

10 am: Coastal Race 1 and 2

5 pm to 6 pm: Mount Gay Happy Hour at the Skippers on the Beach

6 pm to 10 pm: Skippers Meet and Greet at the Skippers on the Beach

Thursday, January 19

10 am: Coastal Race 3 and 4

5 pm to 6 pm: Mount Gay Happy Hour at Skipper’s on the Beach

Friday, January 20

Barbados Sailing Week Fun Day

11 am: Skippers Race Paddle Surfing at Barbados Cruising Club Beach

3 pm: Mount Gay Treasure Hunt at Barbados Cruising Club Beach

6 pm: Sailing Week Beach party at Barbados Cruising Club and Barbados Yacht Club beach

Errol Barrow Day – Saturday, January 21

9 am: The Mount Gay Round Barbados

8 am: Registration Kite Surfing Wave Freestyle at Long Beach

9 am: Start Kite Surfing Wave Freestyle at Long Beach

6 pm: Mount Gay Red Cap Party at BCC Skipper’s Bar and Restaurant with live music

Sunday, January 22

9 am: Registration Wing Boarding at Welches Beach

10 am: Coastal Race 5

10:30 am: Start Wing Boarding at Oistins Bay

6 pm: Prize Giving / Closing Ceremony at the Barbados Yacht Club