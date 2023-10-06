Barbados’ Sada Williams ready to go for gold with Sagicor Loop Barbados

During the 2023 World Championships this summer, Barbadian track star Sada Williams famously said “let’s get this money!”. It’s now a full circle moment as the double bronze medallist was named as a brand ambassador for Sagicor Barbados.

Sagicor pledged their support Thursday night during a ceremony at The Estates, St George, where executive vice president Paul Inniss announced the partnership with the Commonwealth champion. Sagicor will be supporting the 25-year-old as she prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Williams took to her social media to share the exciting news, saying:

“I am proud to announce that I have officially become a brand ambassador for Sagicor, Barbados and I will be part of their family.

Last night was the official welcome where I met so many wonderful and fun people. I cannot wait to start this journey with you guys.”

“LET’S GET THIS MONEY!”

Williams is currently third in the world rankings for the Women’s 400m, according to World Atheltics. She set a national record and personal best of 49.58 seconds this summer at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

She concluded her season at the 2023 Diamond League – Oregon, where she placed fifth in her final race.