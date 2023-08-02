Barbados rugby squad named for North Sevens qualifiers in Canada Loop Barbados

The Barbados Rugby Football Union has announced the 16-man squad representing the country for a place in the 2024 Olympic Games Rugby Sevens.

The team will be co-captained by Sean Ward and Enrique Oxley. It will be a family affair as the John brothers – Simeon, Simroy and Simon – and their cousin – Jaden Howell – are once again part of the squad.

With the experienced Ward and Oxley as co-captains and a dynamic mix of experienced players and newcomers, it is expected that the team will perform at a very high level.

Head coach, Joe Whipple, says this might be one of the “most competitive” groups to head to the qualifiers during his tenure.

“This has been the most competitive selection for our local players in my time as 7s coach. Also, this will be the first time that our squad is 100 per cent local-based players.

Since the Trinidad 15s game, the group has worked and made very good progress. We have an extended two-week training camp before the tournament. The players are excited about the prospect of playing in this tournament. Personally, I am excited about returning to the place where I started playing rugby.”

Coach Whipple is referring to the city of Langford, British Columbia, Canada, which will host the crucial 2023 Rugby Americas North Sevens, which will serve as the regional Qualification Event for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2024.

The qualifiers event is set for August 19 to 20, 2023, and will see some of the world’s best teams in action.

The full line up for the Barbados Squad includes:

Sean Ward – Captain

Enrique Oxley – Captain

Simeon John

Simroy John

Simon John

John Shane Howard

Rajiv Grant

Jaden Howell

Cadeem Knight

Mikyle Walcott

Noah Paskins

D’andre Phillips

Dario Stoute

Jeremy Nelson

Non-Traveling Reserves

Kris Carrington

Nickolie Bonnett