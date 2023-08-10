Barbados Royals goes pink Loop Barbados

As the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) kicks off on August 16, the Barbados Royals will be sporting a brand-new playing kit for the 2023 season.

This year, the front and back of the men’s jersey sees a transition to pink in a bid to incorporate the colour representative of franchise owners, Royal Sports Group. It is also symbolic of the franchise’s support to upskill employed women.

The Royals Men’s official CPL jersey is an ode to the vibrant and rich cultural heritage of the island nation of Barbados, which is inspired by the iconic ‘broken trident’ – which signifies independence – a key element of the Barbados national flag.

The three points of the trident are representative of the three principles of democracy – government of, for and by the people. The circular geometric pattern represents the dynamic waves of the ocean, a symbol of strength and resilience that the team is known for. The colours yellow and royal blue have been retained from the triband of the flag on the sleeves, collar and the sides of the jersey, representing the sand, ocean and the sky.

Barbados Royals Men’s Team Jersey 2023

As part of extending their brand identity in the island nation and owning the color pink in the island nation, the Royals have also incorporated two new variants of the logo using the pink and blue colours from the jersey, which will be seen across their online and offline footprint.

The Royals have also refreshed their training jersey, with similar versions for both men’s and women’s which draw inspiration from the annual Crop Over Festival. The feathers on the jersey symbolises the carnival dress code often worn by the song and dance performers to celebrate the culmination of a successful sugar harvest season every year. The Royals training kit, infused with a colourful blend of feathers, is a tribute to this Bajan culture and one-of-a-kind celebration, and is complemented by pink piping on the sleeves and the neck area.

Alok Chitre, Chief Business Officer, Barbados Royals, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly unveiled match kit.

“The launch of our official men’s matchday kit is an exciting moment for the Barbados Royals. This kit serves as a visual representation of our team’s strong ties to Barbados along with our dedication to empowering women. The fusion of the Broken Trident-inspired pattern, the use of pink, and the representation of the Barbadian flag colors all embody our commitment to celebrating the nation’s heritage and driving positive change in the community,” Chitre remarked.

The newly kitted Barbados Royals men’s team will open their campaign on August 17 against Saint Lucia Kings at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet at 7 pm local time / 4:30 am IST (August 18).

The Barbados Royals Men’s Jersey is up for pre-order at https://six5sixsport.com/products/barbados-royals-match-jersey-2023

Tickets for the CPL and WCPL matches are up for sale on www.cplt20.com