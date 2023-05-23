Barbados Royals confirms retained players Loop Barbados

The Barbados Royals has announced their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

CPL 2023 gets underway August 16 with the finals taking place on September 24. Current Republic Bank CPL champions, Jamaica Tallawahs will vie against Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The matches will take place across the Caribbean in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Caribbean players the Royals have retained are as follows:

Jason HolderKyle MayersObed McCoy Rahkeem CornwallJustin Greaves Joshua Bishop Nyeem Young Ramon Simmonds

The Royals have also brought in Rovman Powell who was transferred from the Jamaica Tallawahs.

The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June.