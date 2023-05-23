Barbados Royals confirms retained players Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Barbados Royals confirms retained players Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

A busy Concacaf calendar awaits both men and women senior teams

Wright start for 2023

Barbados Royals confirms retained players

West Indies cricket player charged with match-fixing

Bajan-Guyanese Rihanna sad about 19 lives lost in dorm fire

Travel Tuesday: 5 Drinks to try in Barbados

Grenada, Barbados, T&T win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

CXC offers condolences to Guyana

Sir Hilary awarded honorary doctorate

3-Day Weather forecast for Barbados – Trough affecting island

Wednesday May 24

29?C

2023 CPL tournament will run from the August 16 to September 24

Loop News

3 hrs ago

(FILE)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Royals has announced their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

CPL 2023 gets underway August 16 with the finals taking place on September 24. Current Republic Bank CPL champions, Jamaica Tallawahs will vie against Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The matches will take place across the Caribbean in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Caribbean players the Royals have retained are as follows:

Jason HolderKyle MayersObed McCoy Rahkeem CornwallJustin Greaves Joshua Bishop Nyeem Young Ramon Simmonds

The Royals have also brought in Rovman Powell who was transferred from the Jamaica Tallawahs.

The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June.

Related Articles

Sport

April 17, 2023 09:41 PM

Sport

October 7, 2022 04:47 PM

Sport

May 17, 2023 05:12 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

A busy Concacaf calendar awaits both men and women senior teams

Sport

Wright start for 2023

Sport

Barbados Royals confirms retained players

More From

Caribbean News

See also

Grenada, Barbados, T&T win gold at 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

The Caribbean was well represented at the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society 2023 Chelsea Flower Show in the United Kingdom where Grenada, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago were each awarded

Sport

Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA after 19-year career

Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday.
Anthony

Barbados News

UPDATE: Two tropical waves being tracked reduce in speed

Waves moving westward

Sport

West Indies cricket player charged with match-fixing

Devon Thomas has 14 days from Tuesday to respond to the charges

Barbados News

PM Mottley sends condolences to Guyana after school dorm fire tragedy

“…we rally with our Caribbean friends and family to aid in the healing and rebuilding process”

World News

Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit message

Wish you could reword that snarky text message you just sent?
WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for up to 15 minutes after they send a message. The popular chat app announced in a blog po