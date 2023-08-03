Barbados Road Tennis Open starts August 20 Loop Barbados

The Barbados Road Tennis Open, a celebration of the indigenous sport of road tennis, will get under way on Sunday, August 20, at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex, Wildey, St Michael.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, made the announcement at the official launch at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Charlie Browne, noted that 122 players were registered this year, 92 men and 30 women.

Browne said that the winners of the men’s and women’s finals, which will be played on Sunday, October 15, will each be awarded a prize of BBD $20,000, and the total prize money for the tournament stands at BBD $124,000.

He expressed his gratitude to the veterans and newcomers for their dedication to the sport, and urged them to draw their inspiration from the cheers of the crowds and to let their performances reflect the pursuit of excellence on the court.

Minister Griffith shared his hopes for the sport being recognised internationally. “Road tennis is definitely travelling, and we are determined to elevate it to the heights of the Olympics. We have taken the necessary steps to establish an International Federation here in Barbados, [and] the Ministry has already sent information to the International Olympic Committee regarding this initiative,” he stated.

Griffith noted that several countries were already involved in road tennis, and had begun introducing the sport at the school level.

He disclosed that there were plans to host an international youth tournament in Barbados, as a result of the interest being expressed by some countries in Africa, Europe and the Caribbean. The Sports Minister also reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to promoting road tennis in the international arena.

Griffith expressed his determination to embrace technological advancements in the sport and mentioned the successful implementation of line technology during the previous tournament.

He said the tournament is expected to showcase better quality line technology and elevate road tennis as a global sport.