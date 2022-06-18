Barbados Road Tennis Open gets underway this Sunday | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Barbados Road Tennis Open gets underway this Sunday | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Barbados Road Tennis Open gets underway this Sunday

Missing: Raheem Camacho

Tough times ahead warns IMF managing director

Region to capitalise on IMF sustainability trust

12-year-old St Leonard’s Boys student awarded for his bravery

Your evening read: Jamaica’s crime woes, coke smuggled in wig & more

Barbados announces 23-member team for Caribbean Games

For Father’s Day, try a weeknight-easy spiced steak

Population and housing census continues until June 30

Apache pays Royal tribute to his wife

Saturday Jun 18

26?C
Barbados News

124 male and 34 women will be participating in the matches

Loop News

1 hrs ago

(File) Patrons can look forward to watch top men’s road tennis player Mark Griffith at the Barbados Road Tennis Open.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment’s Barbados Road Tennis Open commences this Sunday, June 19th at 4 pm at four venues across the island.

This signals the beginning of the preliminary round, which will see 59 games being played across communities between June 19 and June 25, 2022.

Sunday, June 19, will see five matches each at Gall Hill, St John; Silver Hill, Christ Church; Diamond Corner, St Peter, and the Deighton “Pa Roach” Facility at Bush Hall, St. Michael, respectively.

The opening games will feature exciting match ups, with top men’s player Mark “Venom” Griffith playing against Dereck Burke at Gall Hill, St John, while Brommell Griffith will also oppose Winston “McEnroe” Griffith, and Lloyd “Dickman “Burke will face off against Terry “Buh” Nurse. Another interesting match-up is at Silver Hill, Christ Church, where Winslow “Coach” Birkett will oppose Anthony “Baku” Simmons.

During this preliminary round matches will be played at:

Gall Hill, St John Silver Hill, Christ Church Diamond Corner, St Peter Deighton “Pa Roach” Facility, Bush Hall St Martin’s and St Catherine’s, St Philip Lammings, St Joseph James Bryan Complex and Ellerton in St George Orange Hill, St James Bagatelle, St Thomas Belfield, Valery, Barbados Community College Car Park & Golden Square, St Michael Dover, Christ Church

One hundred and twenty-four men and 34 women have signed up to take part in the Barbados Road Tennis Open, which will culminate respectively on August 4th and 7th with the semifinals and finals at the Wildey Gymnasium, Garfield Sobers Sports Complex, Wildey, St. Michael.

Related Articles

Sport

June 14, 2022 12:36 AM

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Barbados Road Tennis Open gets underway this Sunday

Sport

West Indies on brink of winning 1st test after scare

Barbados News

Missing: Raheem Camacho

More From

Community

12-year-old St Leonard’s Boys student awarded for his bravery

Emmanuel Cherubin of St Leonard’s Boys’ School is Barbados’ newest Peace Ambassador

See also

Caribbean News

Woman caught smuggling cocaine in her wig at Panama airport

Drug prosecutor says this is a ‘first’ for country

Barbados News

Barbados announces 23-member team for Caribbean Games

The Barbados team will be competing in aquatics, judo, netball and track and field

Festivals

Apache pays Royal tribute to his wife

Sammi Jane is also featured on the groovy soca single

Caribbean News

Brother of Antiguan PM found guilty of raping 13-year-old girl

The brother of Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne has been found guilty of raping an underage girl.
Addison Browne, 43, was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in the Anti

Travel

Copa Airlines returns to Barbados to much pomp at GAIA

Copa Airlines returns to Barbados after two years, marking the resumption of travel from Latin America.
The flight landed at the Grantley Adams International Airport around 1:35pm on Wednesday, Jun