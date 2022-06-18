Barbados Road Tennis Open gets underway this Sunday | Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment’s Barbados Road Tennis Open commences this Sunday, June 19th at 4 pm at four venues across the island.

This signals the beginning of the preliminary round, which will see 59 games being played across communities between June 19 and June 25, 2022.

Sunday, June 19, will see five matches each at Gall Hill, St John; Silver Hill, Christ Church; Diamond Corner, St Peter, and the Deighton “Pa Roach” Facility at Bush Hall, St. Michael, respectively.

The opening games will feature exciting match ups, with top men’s player Mark “Venom” Griffith playing against Dereck Burke at Gall Hill, St John, while Brommell Griffith will also oppose Winston “McEnroe” Griffith, and Lloyd “Dickman “Burke will face off against Terry “Buh” Nurse. Another interesting match-up is at Silver Hill, Christ Church, where Winslow “Coach” Birkett will oppose Anthony “Baku” Simmons.

During this preliminary round matches will be played at:

Gall Hill, St John Silver Hill, Christ Church Diamond Corner, St Peter Deighton “Pa Roach” Facility, Bush Hall St Martin’s and St Catherine’s, St Philip Lammings, St Joseph James Bryan Complex and Ellerton in St George Orange Hill, St James Bagatelle, St Thomas Belfield, Valery, Barbados Community College Car Park & Golden Square, St Michael Dover, Christ Church

One hundred and twenty-four men and 34 women have signed up to take part in the Barbados Road Tennis Open, which will culminate respectively on August 4th and 7th with the semifinals and finals at the Wildey Gymnasium, Garfield Sobers Sports Complex, Wildey, St. Michael.