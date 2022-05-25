Barbados represents for the region wins Silver Gilt at Chelsea | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Barbados represents for the region wins Silver Gilt at Chelsea | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Barbados represents for the region wins Silver Gilt at Chelsea

Ministry of Health being vigilant about monkeypox

Ticketing system for no masks in public spaces abandoned

UPDATE: Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school

Barbados to benefit from major FIFA investments

Jif peanut butter products recalled over potential salmonella

Police chase ends with man dead in Eagle Hall

Almost-centenarian succumbs to COVID

What to look for: Monkeypox facts from the World Health Organisation

PM Mottley: CDB to lead talks on transport woes in agriculture sector

Wednesday May 25

28?C
Lifestyle

‘Come! Relax in Barbados’ exhibit shows up

Loop News

40 minutes ago

“Come! Relax in Barbados”. Photo credit: Keith Miller

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two years of no-show has not negatively impacted the Barbados Horticultural Society if their just-awarded Silver Gilt at the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show in London is any indication.

And Barbados was the only country from the Caribbean participating this year.

The exhibit titled “Come! Relax in Barbados” was designed to encourage visitors to return to Barbados post-COVID lockdowns and pandemic protocols.

Barbados shipped over 50 boxes of flowers, foliage and supporting materials last Wednesday courtesy of Virgin Atlantic.

Related Articles

Travel

August 5, 2021 08:44 AM

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Barbados represents for the region wins Silver Gilt at Chelsea

Barbados News

Ministry of Health being vigilant about monkeypox

World News

Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

More From

World News

UPDATE: Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas grade school

The massacre at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest in a decade

See also

Community

Police chase ends with man dead in Eagle Hall

Three police officers were injured as well

Barbados News

What to look for: Monkeypox facts from the World Health Organisation

What you need to know about monkeypox

Barbados News

Barbados – Silicon Valley of the Caribbean

Sale of national bank ‘the greatest mistake’ says Abed

Coronavirus

WHO chief: The COVID pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’

BERLIN (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over,” the head of the World Health Organisation warned Sunday, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave. He to

World News

More turn to UK food banks as food and fuel bills soar

For many struggling families, older people and the homeless, Michelle Dornelly’s food hub in east London has been a lifeline. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, she has been collecting surplus g