Barbados represents for the region wins Silver Gilt at Chelsea | Loop Barbados

Two years of no-show has not negatively impacted the Barbados Horticultural Society if their just-awarded Silver Gilt at the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show in London is any indication.

And Barbados was the only country from the Caribbean participating this year.

The exhibit titled “Come! Relax in Barbados” was designed to encourage visitors to return to Barbados post-COVID lockdowns and pandemic protocols.

Barbados shipped over 50 boxes of flowers, foliage and supporting materials last Wednesday courtesy of Virgin Atlantic.