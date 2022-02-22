Barbados reports 222 new cases on 22/2/2022 | Loop Barbados

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory identified 222 new COVID-19 cases from the 1,315 tests conducted on Monday, February 21.

These are 106 men and 116 women.

Of the positive cases, 35 persons were under the age of 18, and 187 were 18 years and older.

There were 99 people in isolation facilities, and 3,116 in home isolation.

As of February 21, the number of deaths from COVID-19 was 311.

The public health laboratory has carried out 578,917 tests since February 2020, and recorded 54,106 COVID-19 cases (25,132 men and 28,974 women).

Vaccinations

Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 159,869 (70 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of fully vaccinated persons is 148,993 (55 per cent of the total population or 65.2 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.