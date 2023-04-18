Barbados Reggae Festival returns after four years Loop Barbados

After a four year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Barbados’ biggest festivals, the Barbados Reggae Festival is back!

This year, the festival will run for one weekend featuring its three main events, the Q100.7FM Vintage Reggae Show and Dance on Friday April 28 at Kensington Oval, the Digicel Reggae on the Hill on Sunday, April 30 at the Farley Hill National Park, and the Reggae Beach Party – Bad Like ’90s Dancehall on May Day, Monday, May 1 at Artistry Beach on Bay Street.

All three events will feature a star-studded cast of international and regional acts including the likes of Grammy Award-winning Third World, Maxi Priest, Flourgon, Fab 5, Anthony B, Spragga Benz, Alkaline, Christopher Martin, Turbulence, Jahshii, Mad Cobra, Louie Culture, Byron Messia and Sossa.

Joining them will be some of Barbados’ best including Wendy Alleyne, Mike Grosvenor, The Rite Side of Red, LRG, David Kirton, Peach Bless and Chief Diin along with top DJs and hosts such as Lil Rick, Daddy Fabian, Scott Le Roc, Indian and Chris Gayle, Bard International, Rigo Suave, DJ Ras, Jagwa, Full Clip, Surf Rat and Menace, Admiral Nelson, Peter Coppin, Jamar the Star, Infamous and Jordan English.

Allison Hunte, Director of FAS7STAR, Producers of the Barbados Reggae Festival, explained that this year’s events were shaping up to be a fantastic weekend of the best of the best in reggae.

She said, “After four years we are very excited to be back with the Reggae Festival. We can’t wait to welcome our regional and local acts back to our event, but most importantly, to put on three great entertainment packages for our faithful patrons who have expressed their excitement about the festival’s return.”

The organisers advised that holders of tickets for the Barbados Reggae Festival in 2020 were invited to return them to receive credit towards the purchase of tickets for the upcoming 2023 events.

Hunte said, “A special Ticketlinkz pop-up box-office will be set-up at Kensington Oval – Room 504 from Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 22 and Monday, April 24 to Tuesday, April 25, between 10 am and 5 pm, to facilitate this process and ensure it is as seamless as possible for our patrons.”

She further stressed that only 2023 tickets will be accepted at the door for all Barbados Reggae Festival events this year.