Barbados Reggae Festival remains a staple in events calendar Loop Barbados

The Barbados Reggae Festival remains a main fixture in the Caribbean’s line-up of music festivals, and after a prolonged hiatus, the goal is to further raise the bar.

The festival which features top reggae and dancehall acts from across the region, has dominated the April events calendar annually, but was suspended for four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It finally returned last weekend, from April 28 to May 1, with its highlight events – Vintage Reggae Show and Dance, Reggae Party Cruise, Reggae On The Hill and culminated with Reggae Beach Party.

Acknowledging the difficulties that ensued ahead of the highly anticipated return, promoters of the Barbados Reggae Festival, FAS7STAR told Loop News, they were nevertheless “happy” with the turn out from locals and visitors.

“We might not make a profit on it or a big profit on it but we are happy we are still able to attract a significantly large number of people who are still interested in reggae so that by next year, giving us time to put together a cast that crosses the boundaries, that will appeal to the older generation, the middle generation and younger generation that we will go back to our normal numbers,” FAS7STAR director, Al Gilkes said.

He refuted claims that Barbados was facing fierce competition from other music festival in the Caribbean, saying “I don’t think that affects us.”

Gilkes asserted that the Barbados Reggae Festival remains a staple for emerging, current and veteran reggae and dancehall artistes.

“If you go to Jamaica and you talk to Jamaican artistes, and you talk about you like to bring them to bring them to Barbados, any Jamaican artiste, no matter how old or how young. he will ask you, if for On The Hill.

“This Reggae On The Hill has such great reputation in Jamaica, there is a hardly a Jamaican artiste either old or not too old that has come and not be received like superstars,” said the FAS7STAR director.