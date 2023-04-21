Barbados Reggae Festival here to stay Loop Barbados

After three years, the Barbados Reggae Festival is not only back, it is here to stay.

Despite the promoter and the festival’s reputation over the years, Fas7Star Director Allison Hunte said that their return this time was challenged.

Speaking to the media at a site visit at the scene for the Digicel Reggae on the Hill event, at Farley Hill, St Peter, Hunte said attaining sponsors was no walk in the park, even with their track record and a just-concluded overly successful Hennessy Artistry.

next year will be easier, people will jump on a little earlier

Hunte said:

“It has been a very difficult, difficult process [securing sponsors]. And that’s understandable. Everyone suffered during COVID. Peoples’ marketing budgets were slimmed. I think people budget for you a year in advance, and maybe it wasn’t anticipated that we were going to be able to come back.

we are extremely confident that we will be able to produce quality events

“Even in 2023, we had a tough time getting here because of lack of sponsorship, but we are here and we’re going to produce the best event that we can.”

In regards to what quality of show can spectators expect this time, now post-pandemic, she said: “We’re supported by the best…great sponsors…an amazing production team….we have the best of service, so we are extremely confident that we will be able to produce quality events that people have come to love.”

And furthermore, she insisted that the Barbados Reggae Festival is not going anywhere. “We plan on staying in the events calendar,” with the hope that after this staging, “next year will be easier, people will jump on a little earlier.”