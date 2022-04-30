Barbados Reggae Festival 2022 cancelled | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Reggae Festival will not be returning this year.

FAS7STAR Promotions has announced that the festival which is a highlight on the island’s event calendar has been postponed until 2023.

“The company is in the process of preparing to return to the market in 2023 bigger and better with its traditional slate of events at the usual venues from Friday, April 28 to Monday, May 1, 2023,” FAS7STAR stated.

The promoters expressed that following the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols, they hoped to produce a “scaled-down” version of the festival at the beginning of June, however, the plan was deemed unfeasible at the time.

“Unfortunately, that plan had to be abandoned when it proved all but impossible to secure the calibre performers, for which the festival is renowned locally, regionally and internationally,” FAS7STAR added.