Barbados records another shooting death Loop Barbados

Barbados has recorded another homicide.

He is Odwin Ryan Grannum of Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael.

Grannum was one of two people injured in a shooting incident at My Lord’s Hill, St Michael on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:47 pm. He was in critical condition after receiving shots to the leg and abdomen.

The other victim – a 28-year-old man of Barkers Road, St Michael – received a gunshot wound to his mouth.

Both individuals were transported by private vehicle for medical attention. Grannum passed away after receiving emergency surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.