Barbados records another shooting death Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Barbados records another shooting death

Wednesday Nov 09

Barbados News
2 hrs ago

Barbados has recorded another homicide.

He is Odwin Ryan Grannum of Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, St Michael.

Grannum was one of two people injured in a shooting incident at My Lord’s Hill, St Michael on Tuesday, November 8 at 6:47 pm. He was in critical condition after receiving shots to the leg and abdomen.

The other victim – a 28-year-old man of Barkers Road, St Michael – received a gunshot wound to his mouth.

Both individuals were transported by private vehicle for medical attention. Grannum passed away after receiving emergency surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

