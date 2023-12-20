Barbados records an increase in fires Loop Barbados

Barbadian homeowners are urged to be vigilant and take precautions this Yuletide season as officials report an increase in fires for 2023.

The Barbados Fire Service responded to 1,294 fires between the period January 1 to December 10, reports Chief Fire Officer Errol Maynard.

In his Christmas message, Maynard revealed that this year saw an increase compared to the 949 fires recorded during the same period in 2022. However, house fires declined by four, to 62 but unfortunately, several lives were lost.

“These numbers aren’t just statistics; they represent families affected and communities shattered,” said the fire chief.

“This holiday season let’s take a moment to reflect on the importance of fire and life safety. Simple precautions like checking smoke alarms, avoiding using open flames, and being mindful in the kitchen can significantly reduce risks.

Let’s come together as a nation to promote and encourage safety practices. Share safety tips with your loved ones; organise community awareness programmes; and take proactive steps to ensure a safe and secure environment for all,” he continued.

During this festive season, the Chief Fire Officer is also encouraging the public to collectively pledge to:

Avoid drinking and driving. Designate a responsible sober driver or use public transportation to ensure everyone’s safety on the roads.Avoid cooking when tired. Fatigue can lead to accidents in the kitchen, you are therefore encouraged to rest before engaging in cooking activities or use something that does not involve lighting the stove. Always be alert.Prevent circuit overloads. Be vigilant, when using electrical appliances and avoid overloading electrical circuits. Use them cautiously to prevent fire hazards.Develop a family safety plan. Discuss and practise fire escape routes with your family to ensure everyone knows what to do and where to go in case of an emergency.Avoid indiscriminate burning. Practise bagging your waste and refrain from burning in order to clean your property.Create a community safety plan. Share safety strategies and emergency contacts with neighbours. I urge you to look out for one another; be your brother’s keeper and foster a safer community environment.