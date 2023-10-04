Barbados recognises Sada Williams with billboard Loop Barbados

The ‘pride of Barbados’, two-time World Champion bronze medallist, Sada Williams was recognised and awarded for her outstanding performance on the track by the Government of Barbados this morning.

The 400m champ received BBD $150,000 from Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw during the unveiling ceremony of her billboard at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA).

Eyes on Paris2024: Double World Championship bronze medallist Sade Williams (middle), poses with Minister of Sports, Youth and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith (left), Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw and coach Paul Francis (far right) in front of her billboard at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA).

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, Coach Paul Francis, representatives from the Athletics Association of Barbados, and student athletes from her alma maters – the Coleridge and Parry School and Harrison College.

Acting Prime Minister Bradshaw commended Williams for making her nation proud, with “an abundance of grace and humility at all times”.

“I’m not sure if you are aware but Barbadians far and wide are glued to their television and devices online whenever you compete. We have followed you with pride. Every step you take along the various tracks and especially at the World Athletics Championships.”

“On each occasion you have flown the Barbados flag high, signalling to the world that we remain a small but talented nation. And I must add, that in so doing, you have set a standard to be emulated by our youth. You have given credence to the adage that hard work and dedication redounds to success. You are an invaluable example not only for our athletes but also for Barbadians in any area that they choose to pursue,” Bradshaw said.

Williams ended 2023 in third in the world rankings for the Women’s 400m, according to World Athletics. Her personal best and national record of 49.58 in the Women’s 400m was posted at the 2023 World Championships during the summer, August 21, 2023 while in Budapest, Hungary.

In her final race for the season, she finished fifth at the 2023 Diamond League– Oregon.