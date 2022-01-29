Barbados real estate market ‘relatively buoyant’ despite pandemic | Loop Barbados

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Barbados’ real estate industry has been on an upward trajectory.

President of the Barbados Estate Agents and Valuers Association (BEAVA), Arthur Ramsay reported that the local market was “relatively buoyant” on Friday, January 28 while speaking to the media at the brand refresher launch of the BEAVA at the Barbados Yacht Club.

The managing director of Ramsay Real Estate, disclosed there was a surge in the homeowner interest following the worldwide lockdowns in 2020. Additionally, the Welcome Stamp, which was debuted by the Government of Barbados during the height of the pandemic, has reaped countless benefits for the rental market.

“We find there was an upsurge in property buying and persons looking to invest in Barbados and that has been a positive. Most of our members have found that a lot of the stock that they would have had has gone and they are actually looking for new stock which is a positive for the real estate market,” Ramsay remarked.

“The Welcome Stamp was a good idea because it kind of regenerated the market and allowed it to be able to be energised to go in a different direction. It allowed those persons who had properties with Airbnb to be able to put them back out,” he added.

The BEAVA president forecasted that given the current stability of the market, it was likely to improve during 2022, should the spread of COVID-19 be kept under control and the country be immune to natural disasters.

“Right now, the country and the real estate market is stable and improving,” Ramsay said, adding, “we projecting that it will be on the upward tick once there are no major things happening in the outward markets.”