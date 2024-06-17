Barbados ranks highest in UN multilateralism index Loop Barbados

None of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on track to be achieved by 2030, and only an estimated 16% of the SDG targets are progressing.

This was revealed in the 9th edition of the Sustainable Development Report (SDR) released yesterday, Saturday, June 16, 2024 by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).

The first report’s chapter, endorsed by more than 100 leading scientists and practitioners worldwide, identifies priorities to upgrade the United Nations to meet the great challenges of the 21st Century and achieve sustainable development, including five strategies to address the chronic shortfalls in SDG financing.

Published each year since 2016, the global edition of the SDR includes the SDG Index and Dashboards ranking the performance of all UN Member States on the SDGs.

This year’s edition also includes a new Index of countries’ support for UN-based multilateralism covering all 193 UN Member States and new FABLE pathways demonstrating how to achieve sustainable food and land systems by mid-century.

Here are five major points highlighted in the SDR report:

Nordic countries continue to lead on SDG achievement, with BRICS demonstrating strong progress and poor and vulnerable nations lagging far behind.Barbados ranks the highest in its commitment to UN-based multilateralism on a new Index; the United States ranks last.East and South Asia has emerged as the region that has made the most SDG progress since 2015.Globally, the five SDG targets on which the highest proportion of countries show a reversal of progress since 2015 include: obesity rate (under SDG 2), press freedom (under SDG 16), the red list index (under SDG 15), sustainable nitrogen management (under SDG 2), and life expectancy at birth (under SDG 3).SDG targets related to food and land systems are particularly off-track. The SDR includes new FABLE pathways demonstrating how we can avoid 100 million hectares of deforestation by 2030 and 100 Gt CO2 emissions by 2050.

President of the SDSN and a lead author of the report, Professor Jeffrey D Sachs, emphasized:

“Midway between the founding of the UN in 1945 and the year 2100, we cannot rely on business as usual. The world faces great global challenges, including dire ecological crises, widening inequalities, disruptive and potentially hazardous technologies, and deadly conflicts, we are at a crossroads.”

“Ahead of the UN’s Summit of the Future, the international community must take stock of the vital accomplishments and the limitations of the United Nations system, and work toward upgrading multilateralism for the decades ahead,” he also said.

The report is available online from Saturday, June 16, 2024 via https://sdgtransformationcenter.org/.

