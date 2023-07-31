Barbados puts CARICOM on big stage to commemorate 50th anniversary Loop Barbados

Jamaica’s Richie Spice and St Lucia’s Ricky T added to Barbados mega concert in honour of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)

This is a further testament that Barbados is upholding its promise to celebrate the monumental 50th anniversary of CARICOM in a significant and impactful way.

The Barbados government led by Prime Minister the most Honourable Mia Amor Mottley has taken the decision and coins to bring in acts from throughout CARICOM in addition to a slate of Barbados’ finest, newest and trendiest talents for the FREE CARICOM 50 concert.

The concert is going down today in the National Botanical Gardens.

Joining the Bajans will be performers from six member states. There are Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia. St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Guyana so far.

The concert’s line-up includes Destra from Trinidad and Tobago, Kevyn Little from St. Vincent and the Grenadines; V’ghn from Grenada, Timeka Marshall from Guyana and Jamaica.

They will be on the Bajan stage with Neesha Woods, the Haynesville Youth Group, the Israel Lovell Foundation, Wendy Alleyne, Reniece Bonnett, Sunrokk, Kweku Jelani, Edwin Yearwood & Krosfyah, Peter Ram, Blood, TC, Natahlee, Ishiaka McNeil, Lil Rick, Cultural Ambassadors Caribbean Soca Queen Alison Hinds, Dr Stedson RPB Wiltshire, Dr Anthony Gabby Carter and many more. The comedic element will be brought by the likes of Mac Fingall and Damion Melville.

From 6 pm, the National Botanical Gardens will be a hive of cultural activity. The evening will start with performances from this year’s Crop Over Folk Concert featuring the National Folk Choir.

WATCH Live Here –