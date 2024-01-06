Barbados Prime Minister reshuffles Cabinet Loop Barbados

In her first national address for the 2024, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced several changes to the Cabinet.

Speaking on Saturday, January 6 from Ilaro Court, the Barbadian Prime Minister stated that the changes will take effect from Monday, January 8.

She announced that Davidson Ishmael who is the current Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology will now serve as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, replacing Dr Sonia Browne who stepped down earlier this week.

Dr Sonia Browne will serve as a national wellness champion and chair the coordination of Government’s wellness programme and various commissions.

Meanwhile, Marsha Caddle will assume responsibility for the Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology.

Minister of State in Foreign Trade and Business Development, Sandra Husbands will serve as Minister of State in the Ministry of Education where she will assume responsibility for higher education and technical vocational training.

Chad Blackman, who is currently serving as a Special Advisor to the Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), has been invited to take up the post of Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment. Ryan Straughn remains Minister in the Ministry of Finance.

Prime Minister Mottley revealed that there will be minor adjustments to the ministerial portfolios for better realignment.

The Prime Minister also stated that the Barbados Water Authority will be added to her portfolio, as she has been covering climate resilience and sustainability in her office with Senator Dr Shantal Munro-Knight.

The Urban and Rural Development Commission which used to be in the Office of the Prime Minister will now move to the Senior Minister in Charge of Planning and Coordination of Capital Projects, Dr William Duguid.

Additionally, the Building Standards Authority will move to the Ministry of Public Works.

She also announced two changes in the Senate.

Chad Blackman having accepted the offer to Cabinet will be appointed as a Senator, replacing Senator Lorenzo Harewood.

Reverend Charles Morris will also be appointed as a Senator to replace Senator Shanika Roberts-Odle.