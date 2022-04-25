Barbados’ primary operations for cruise heading to Miami | Loop Barbados

Minister of Tourism and International Transport Senator Lisa Cummins has announced operations for cruise are moving to Miami.

we are moving our primary cruise operations from Bridgetown to here in Miami

Speaking at an emergency press conference called today at SeaTrade in Florida, the minister said that cruise operations will now be “anchored out of our Miami Office” in partnership with Barbados’ office. And she said that it should be finalised this year.

“This Conference over the last, I think few years has also been an opportunity for us to work with industry in a very seamless way to bring more cruise lines to Barbados and to increase the number of ship calls. So we’re looking forward to a strong Winter season. We’ve been working with the partners here on what that looks like and I’m happy to also share that in tribute to the close relationship that we enjoy with the cruise industry, one of the things that we have done over the past week is to share with our partners is that we are moving our primary cruise operations from Bridgetown to here in Miami so that we’re not just interacting with you on an annual basis or on a telephone.”

The Chairman of the BTMI, Shelly Williams is set to lead that charge.

As it pertains to the reasoning behind the move, Senator Cummins told the media and other officials that it means Barbados can bring and sell the Barbados experience live and direct to and from Miami.

She said that the Barbados tourism product is World Class, and therefore, tourists need to see destination Barbados wherever Barbadians are, whether its from Barbadians working on board cruise ships like Royal Caribbean by way of the just signed Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) or on the ground in Miami with the new Cruise office.

The minister stressed that through Barbadians serving persons on vessels such as in the Royal Caribbean fleet around the world or from interacting with the staff at the Miami office or other offices around the globe, tourists can learn about destination Barbados before even arriving in Barbados.

Relocation cost not an issue

Answering the question from Loop News in respect to the cost to move the Cruise Operations to Miami, Senator Cummins said: “The beauty of it in terms of the cost, is that we already have and have always had a country team approach to all of Barbados’ embassies, high commissions and consulates around the world.”

She said that an office is in existence in the consulate in Miami. “So what we are doing is simply repurposing that which we already have and putting it into a far more strategic business framework. The beauty is that it doesn’t cost us anything new because the setup is already there.”

The minister said that it makes more sense for the ministry to use resources in this new way.