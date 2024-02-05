Barbados Port reduces container charges Loop Barbados

Effective Thursday, February 1, 2024, port-related container charges at the Port of Bridgetown were reduced by 7.5 per cent.

This follows a 10 per cent reduction in costs announced in April 2023.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Port Inc. (BPI), David Jean-Marie, in making the announcement, said the move is in keeping with efforts by Government to achieve a reduction in the cost of living.

The overall 17.5 per cent reduction in the cost of imports at the Port coincides with BPI’s takeover of stevedoring operations and the elimination of associated costs.

Figure 1. illustrates the 7.5 per cent reduction per Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) for three categories of imported and exported cargo.

Barbados Port reduces container charges.

Customers may view the full list of revised rates as applicable, via the website www.barbadosport.com.