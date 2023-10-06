Barbados Pork Festival returns after 3-year hiatus Loop Barbados

Pork lovers will have the opportunity to fully tantalise their palates with an array of cuisines, and fun activities next month.

The Mount Gay Visitors Centre will come alive on November 4, from 12 pm to 8 pm for the Barbados Pork Festival.

Chairman of the Barbados Pork Festival, Chrispen Hackett, indicated that this year will be “bigger and better” while at the launch on Wednesday, October 4.

Barbados Pork Festival Chairman Chrispen Hackett

“We launched the Barbados Pork Festival in 2019, and between the committee members we said with some family and friends we should at least muster about 400 people, and 3,000 people later we realised that we had something really good going here.”

“Because of COVID we were restricted in 2020, 2021 and 2022, but we’re back in 2023 and aim to make it bigger and better. It has been a journey in getting it all together, it is a lot of work but we have cemented about 75 per cent of our plans and we will be doing the rest over the next three to four weeks before the festival on the 4th of November.”

Hackett shared attendees can anticipate world-renowned chef Samuel Alleyne also known as Pitmaster Sam from New York. Barbadians Chef Creig and Gregory Austin will also be in attendance. There will be tasty dishes from businesses from across the island such as FriiGuys, Golden Sands, Courtyard Caterers, Street Eats Food Truck, Caribbean Cuisine headed by Peter Edey, Bearded Hogs Food Truck, The Park Cafe and Copacabana.

Commercial Manager, Mount Gay Rum Distilleries Anies Jordan discussing the Barbados Pork Festival with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with Responsibility for Culture, Senator Dr.Shantal Munroe-Knight.

Hackett disclosed there will be a special opportunity for a budding young chef to partner and learn from international chef Samuel Alleyne.

“We’re going to be taking the winner of the Barbados Food and Rum Junior Chef Competition and pairing that winner with Pitmaster Sam from New York.. because we want to fuse and make sure we give young persons that avenue if Barbados is to be the culinary capital of the Caribbean and beyond.”

The festival chairman explained that patrons will be provided with an authentic Barbadian experience comprised of food, drinks, entertainment and games.

“When people leave here they’re going to say, ‘You know what? I had good food, I had good drinks, I had a good Barbadian experience,’ and is something that they would want to come back to.”

Tickets for the Barbados Pork Festival are available for BBD $20 at CS Pharmacy, Ticketlinkz, Mpowered at Sky Mall, iShop at Sheraton Mall and Sol Warrens.