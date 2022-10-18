Barbados Police Service still needs 250 officers: ‘Come forward!’ Loop Barbados

Attorney General Dale Marshall is calling on able-bodied and willing Barbadians to step up and train to become police officers.

His appeal comes after what he called “a nice commotion” of persons online critiquing the police’s level of service and care. He issued the challenge to said persons to join the Barbados Police Service.

“We do need a few good men and women – in fact, 250 to be precise,” he encouraged.

“We all know that over the years the Service has been unable to attract the numbers of recruits that it needs. In fact, I can tell you that early in our last term…we had a particular cohort at the training school of only 18 officers. Eighteen of our young men and women, only 18 in that year were prepared to come forward and to join the service. I think the numbers have now moved up significantly and we’re now in our 40s.” But he lamented that’s not enough and the pace is too slow.

Tongue in cheek, he even implored the Bishop at Calvary Temple Community Church, where he was speaking, to urge some of his “sturdier” congregants “to come forward”.

The Attorney General says that some people seem to believe that the Service is at full capacity and can be everywhere at all times, but he again stressed that the numbers are by no means at or near where there should be.

He said, “The service must be complimented for responding to many of the challenges that they face and even with reduced manpower… [because] In the height of the pandemic you saw the police everywhere, but you would be surprised to know that the numbers were significantly diminished as large numbers of officers were in isolation or quarantine, but you never knew that because they continued to deliver the exact same service that I hope you’ve become accustomed to.”