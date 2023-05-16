Barbados Police Service moving to electric fleet with first 2 vehicles Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service received its first two Electric Vehicles, today, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Public Information Officer, Inspector Stephen Griffith shared the news with the media saying:

“The new electric Nissan Leaf is part of the Barbados Government’s goal to be carbon neutral by the year 2030.

“Over time, The Barbados Police Service will be transitioning from gas and diesel vehicles to electric vehicles.”

This move puts to bed some concerns amongst locals who were questioning the newer additions to the fleet in recent years and months which were gasoline and diesel and not even hybrid.

Bajans were watching The Service and some other government departments and casting heavy judgement against them for failing to lead by example in this area which would see them protecting the society in another way as it pertains to climate change and global warming.

Transitioning the police vehicles to electric is in keeping with the objectives and goals of the Barbados National Energy Policy (BNEP), which was developed to provide clear direction to the government in the short, medium and long term, for the development of renewable and non-renewable aspects of energy.

The BNEP is supposed to provide a framework to guide decision making with regard to energy development in Barbados.

The two electric vehicles are also in alignment with the Energy Minister’s words three months ago in February 2023, when she said, “The Cabinet has made a decision that all new government vehicles must be electric or hybrid.” Minister Lisa Cummins was at the time addressing the Barbados Energy Storage Solutions Forum, at the Hilton Barbados Resort. She also disclosed on that occasion, a new Electricity Supply Act is in the pipeline for this year “to allow for a complete transformation in the way in which our electricity market is regulated for the first time in decades.”