Barbados police looking for Adrian Cox Loop Barbados

Adrian Andre Cox, 31 years, alias ‘Dark Man’ is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Cox, whose last known address is Parish Land, Christ Church is approximately 5’10” in height, of dark complexion and is medium built. He has tattoos of a teardrop and a cross in the area of his left eye, ‘N.W.A’, ‘BLACKMAN’ and a star on his left arm and ‘NADIA’ on the left side of his chest.

Cox is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Adrian Andre Cox, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (C.I.D) at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.