Barbados poised for advancements in healthcare

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says she anticipates that within a few months there will be some significant advancements in health care in Barbados, including the commissioning of a linear accelerator at Queen Elizabeth Hospital to improve cancer treatment capabilities and the installation of a PET-CT scan at Bayview Hospital.

“These advancements in cancer treatment represent critical milestones for healthcare in Barbados. We are committed to ensuring our facilities are not just equipped but also cutting-edge, providing our citizens with world-class healthcare right here at home,” she said while speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new urgent care facility at Bayview Hospital on Wednesday evening.

She however, said infrastructure alone was insufficient and called for enhanced communication and empathy in healthcare delivery, noting that the quality of interpersonal interactions remained a critical element for patient care and recovery.

“We have provided the people, equipment, and facilities but communication, empathy and understanding remain paramount in healthcare. Patients need to feel seen, heard and valued, especially during times of illness and vulnerability,” she said.

Hospital Administrator at Bayview Hospital Jules Reid highlighted the transformative journey of the facility from its initial groundbreaking nearly three years ago, through the pivotal role played by healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bayview Urgent Care is now a modern, state-of-the-art urgent care medical facility that provides what we call ‘a full circle of care under one roof.”

She said key services included a fully equipped asthma bay for respiratory emergencies, comprehensive diagnostic radiology and laboratory services and rapid-result emergency imaging capabilities, featuring advanced 3D mammography, X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scans. (Nation News)