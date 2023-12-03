Barbados PM warns COP28 over ‘death sentence’ of rising temperatures Loop Barbados

The Prime Minister of Barbados called on Saturday for more controls on methane during an address at international climate talks (COP28) in Dubai, where Mia Mottley called climate change “a death sentence for many.”

“The reality is that the global methane agreement that the world needs to see has not yet come,” said Mottley.

“While we are seeing countries move towards greater regulation, we need to be able to have concrete action with respect to the controlling of methane, largely because its damage in the near term is far greater than even CO2,” she added.

Mottley continued by suggesting the responsibility should lie with oil and gas companies in being more active in cutting the emissions.

“We need strong regulation and compliance to ensure that we can minimise the extent to which that continues to lead and hurt the world in the hotter temperatures,” Mottley said.

Mottley also gave thanks for the progress so far, including the loss and damage fund, but called for ti to be properly funded.

“We want to thank all for the progress that we’ve made so far. Whether it is loss and damage, the fund that has been created but really needs now to be properly capitalised. The recognition that loss and damage alone, however, is only a part of the equation because for every dollar that we spend before disaster, we can save $7 in damage and, indeed, in loss of lives.”

Nearly all the world’s nations on Thursday finalised the creation of a fund to help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and damage caused by climate change, seen as a major first-day breakthrough at this year’s UN climate conference.

Some countries started putting in money right away — like Germany, which put $100 million in the fund, the same amount as the United Arab Emirates.

The annual United Nations Conference of the Parties, known as COP28, in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates featured about 150 presidents, prime ministers, royals and other leaders who are presenting their plans to cut heat-trapping emissions and mostly seek unity with other nations to avert climate catastrophe that seemed to draw closer than ever in 2023.