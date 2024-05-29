Barbados PM Mia Amor Mottley hosts biggest SIDS4 sideline event Loop Barbados

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has a hot take on climate change and to show that the Bridgetown Initiative 3.0 has attracted the attention of many stakeholders, her outdoor sideline event was one for the record books.

One to break records all her political life, and known the world over for her masterful oratory skills, as close to or more than 100 persons gathered in the hot sun to hear her talk about Small Island Developing States, climate resilience, sustainability, global financing, justice and injustice. Her speech was the talk of the town this morning in Antigua and Barbuda at the fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4), as many gathered to hear and stream her.

Press Secretary to PM Mottley, Alex Downes told media, “By all reports, it has been the largest side event at the SIDS4 Conference.”

The official SIDS4 side event she hosted was under the theme – “Mobilising Capital to build Prosperity and Resilience in SIDS: Progress on and next steps for the Bridgetown Initiative”.

PM Mottley urged:

“If we take longer than 18 months to settle the financing deal, the new financing deal, then we compromise our ability to do and use the financing properly to execute the projects, to sustain our civilizations, to stop the level of climate migration, to stop the level of societal erosion, and to be able to play our part to maintain who we are as a people.”

With most side events being conducted indoors, Downes shared that “given the incredible demand to learn more about the Bridgetown Initiative 3.0, Prime Minister Mottley made the decision to move the event outdoors, transforming it into an island-focused town hall.”

Host PM Mottley was joined under the slight shade from a palm tree by CARICOM colleague Prime Minister of St Vincent & the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of Cabo Verde Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva and the President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands Dr Hilda Heine.

Today’s moment, to many Bajans, was reminiscent of the streetlight discussions that were held in Barbados’ past.

The event was moderated by the Director of Bridgetown Initiative and Special Adviser on Climate Resilience, Barbados Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Pepukaye Bardouille.

This side event came less than 24 hours after yesterday’s launch of the Bridgetown Initiative 3.0 Consultation, which took place at SIDS4 in St John’s as well, and featured the Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda Gaston Browne and the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres. The launch was moderated by UNCTAD Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan.

PM Mottley has since returned home to be present at Kensington Oval for tonight’s Town Hall.