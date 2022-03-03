Barbados pistol team wins big at Grand Prix | Loop Barbados

The Barbados pistol team won big at the II Grand Prix of Pneumatic Weapons which was held between February 21 to 27 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The six-person team comprising Ronald Sargeant, Dave Seale, Tesonna Alleyne, Justin Best, Marwin Bynoe and Bernard Chase clinched a gold and two bronze medals.

Dave Sale secured the gold medal in the open male air pistol category, while Tesonna Alleyne won bronze in the female air pistol. Justin Best took away a bronze medal in the mixed teams.

Speaking to Loop News at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) upon the team’s return on Monday, February 28, team captain and coach Ronald Sargeant explained the trip also helped as a team-building exercise.

“We would have taken this trip in an effort to help build the team because we have a young team that we are now trying to mould into the representatives for Barbados in shooting.”

He professed that this specific competition – which was their second – they saw great improvement compared to last October.

“In the previous one in October, there would have been certain jitters and…now, we would have had a much better outcome on this occasion because the team’s comfort zone has expanded now so they know what to expect and how the game is played and everything.”

Next on the team’s agenda will be a qualifying event in June, with the hopes of reaching the Central America and Caribbean Games (CAC Games) which takes place in El Salvador next year.

“We want to give them some exposure so that time the qualifying event in June which is to represent the country in the CAC games in El Salvador next year, that we would have had the exposure that should produce some better results.”

Coach Sargeant added that the team will be training vigorously, up to five days a week, in an effort to reach their desired goal.