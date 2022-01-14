Barbados passport ranks number 1 in the region | Loop Barbados

It’s another year into the pandemic and Barbados continues to lead the region in having the most powerful passport in the Caribbean for 2022.

According to the 2022 Henley Global Passport Index Ranking, Barbados is number one in the Caribbean and is positioned globally yet again at number 23 with visa-free access to 161 countries.

Special mention was made about Dominica, with Henley & Partners noting that as in past years, countries that offer residence and citizenship by investment programs continue to perform strongly on the Henley Passport Index, with Dominica’s recent waiver agreement with China seen by experts as a prime example of that success.

The top 10 most powerful passports in the Caribbean

1.Barbados- ranking globally at #23 with visa-free access to 161 destinations

2. St Kitts and Nevis- ranking globally at #25 with visa-free access to 157 destinations

3. The Bahamas- ranking globally at #26 with visa-free access to 155 destinations

4. St Vincent and the Grenadines-ranking globally at #29 with visa-free access to 151 destinations

5. Antigua and Barbuda-ranking globally at #30 with visa-free access to 150 destinations

5. Trinidad and Tobago-ranking globally at #30 with visa-free access to 150 destinations

7. St Lucia-ranking globally at #31 with visa-free access to 146 destinations

8. Dominica- ranking globally at #33 with visa-free access to 144 destinations

8. Grenada-ranking globally at #33 with visa-free access to 144 destinations

10. Belize- ranking globally at #52 with visa-free access to 101 destinations

There were several ties on the index. Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica tied globally on the index for the 30th position. St Lucia tied with Mauritius for the 31st position.

Dominica, Grenada and Macao (SAR China) share a three-way tie for the 33rd position on the index.

This year Japan shares its long-standing number one spot with Singapore as both countries are positioned at number one for the best passports in the world for 2022 with their visa-free access to 192 countries.

With historical data spanning 17 years, the Henley Passport Index is the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.