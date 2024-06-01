Barbados participates in tree-planting exercise at COFCOR Loop Barbados

Barbados’ relationship with the Commonwealth of Dominica and its commitment to regional integration was memorialised during the recently concluded Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) with a tree planting ceremony.

Head of the Barbados delegation to COFCOR, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Donna Forde, planted the mahogany tree in Dominica’s Botanical Garden, Morne Bruce Hill, Roseau.

The Director General, Foreign Ministers and other regional representatives participated in the 27th Meeting of COFCOR, which took place from May 23 to 24, under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr Vince Henderson.

Forde expressed appreciation to Foreign Minister Henderson that the plant assigned to Barbados was the Swietenia Macrophylla, commonly known as a mahogany tree, because it is symbolic of tenacity and people reasoning with each other, and it was once the main wood used for creating furniture on the island.

The tree planting exercise is expected to become a regular activity at COFCOR meetings to contribute to the host country’s biodiversity and to impart a lasting memory.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).