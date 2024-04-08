Barbados out of line of path to see solar eclipse on April 8 Loop Barbados

The local Harry Bayley Observatory has issued an alert to Barbadians and visitors on island that from this location, the total solar eclipse will not be visible.

In fact, from Barbados’ position, a partial viewing of the eclipse will be possible either.

Unfortunately we will miss this one

The notice from the Barbados Astrological Society Inc. which is housed at the Observatory, stated:

“As you might have heard, an eclipse is happening on 08 April, just around the corner!!

“Of course, you want to know what is going on in Bim?! Unfortunately we will miss this one, and due to our geographic location we won’t even see a partial eclipse.”

Barbados is not along the viewing path for this eclipse. However, interested persons can watch the eclipse online. One source is NASA. There will be coverage on YouTube, which will also include conversations with experts and showcase telescopic views of the eclipse – weather permitting – from several sites along the eclipse path from 1pm-4pm.